Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   All India  12 Aug 2020  Experts doubtful about Russian vaccine's effectiveness due to lack of trial data
India, All India

Experts doubtful about Russian vaccine's effectiveness due to lack of trial data

THE ASIAN AGE | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Aug 12, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2020, 12:09 pm IST

Russia has only said that the vaccine was tested on 38 people and they have completely recovered.

An indigenous vaccine development will require at least eight to 12 months and there must be some trial results on animals and humans available for assessment to understand its efficacy.
 An indigenous vaccine development will require at least eight to 12 months and there must be some trial results on animals and humans available for assessment to understand its efficacy.

Hyderabad: There is no data available on pre-clinical trials and no scientific input in peer-reviewed journals about the development of the vaccine by Russia, which is creating doubt about its development.

An indigenous vaccine development will require at least eight to 12 months and there must be some trial results on animals and humans available for assessment to understand its efficacy.

 

None of these has been provided by Russia which has only said that the vaccine was tested on 38 people and they have completely recovered.

CCMB director Dr Rakesh Mishra said, “It is a very unreliable vaccine as there is no data available on how and in what manner trials have been carried out. For any vaccine development, apart from time, there are thousands of people who have to be tested. How have they tested the number that they have provided to the world without a cure? When we inject a virus in the body, there has to also be a cure available. But there is no definite cure for Covid-19 yet. There is no clarity on this.  Till these questions are answered, no country will be willing to take the vaccine from Russia.”

 

Dr AV Ramarao, senior scientist and former director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), said, “It is too early to say anything about the vaccine from Russia. There is too much confusion. The numbers presented by them in terms of trials and testing are too few. We have to wait and watch.”

Questions have been raised by scientists as to why the apex body of healthcare, the World Health Organisation, has not been involved in the announcement. Have the results of the trials been reviewed by WHO.

Sanjay Reddy, pharmacologist and member of Telangana State Pharmacy Council, says, “If the vaccine is really what it is claimed to be, it will help the world but we need data in terms of efficacy, safety and trial results to understand its impact on the human race. The number of trials and the number of people are also very important. Take the case of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine where the trial on monkeys and the pre-clinical results are peer-reviewed and the data available for scrutiny. These are confidence- building measures in the scientific world as this vaccine is not for one set of people. It will be required for the world population.”

 

While one section of the medical and scientific fraternity is positive and keenly looking forward to the results of the vaccine, others are sceptical due to the lack of scientific information being given out by Russia.

R. Gangadhar, state convener of Breakthrough Science Society said, “We have to congratulate Russia for coming out with a vaccine so soon. The results on their human population will now be very important. The real benefit of the vaccine will be judged only when the worldwide populations benefit the same way as the populace of Russia. Due to demographic changes, there is always a concern as it has been frequently noted in the development of vaccines.”

 

Due to the pandemic threat, the vaccine development process which is otherwise 18 months is being cut short. But shortcuts are only for early development and cannot compromise on safety and efficacy, state experts.

Tags: coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus (covid-19), russian vaccine

Latest From India

Light Combat Helicopter by HAL.

Air Force deploys two HAL-developed Light Combat Helicopters in Leh amid border tensions

Visual from the Pulwama encounter site. (ANI)

Unidentified militant, one soldier killed in Pulwama encounter

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot performed

Sena taunts BJP, says its failure to topple Rajasthan government is defeat of political perversity

Representational image. (PTI Photo)

Four Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham