Video: Cloudburst washes away houses in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 6 dead

ANI
The search and rescue operations in the area were carried out by the SDRF.

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst. (Photo: Screengrab)
Chamoli: Six people were killed on Monday following a cloudburst in Chamoli's Ghat area, Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

According to the officials, three deaths were reported from Lakhee village, while two persons lost their lives in Banjbagar village.

Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst.

The search and rescue operations in the area were carried out by the SDRF.

