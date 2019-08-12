Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

India, All India

Trans-lunar injection to move Chandrayaan-2 towards moon on Aug 14: ISRO chairman

ANI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 7:24 pm IST

‘After launching spacecraft on July 22, we performed several manoeuvres to make Chandrayaan-2 revolve around earth,’ Sivan said.

‘On August 20, we will be carrying out lunar orbit insertion. By this process, Chandrayaan-2 will be revolving around the moon from August 20. Subsequently, we plan to perform a series of manoeuvres around the moon,’ Sivan said. (Photo: ANI)
Ahmedabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will undertake on August 14 the crucial process of trans-lunar injection to move Chandrayaan-2 from earth's orbit towards the moon, its Chairman K Sivan said on Monday.

"The most crucial process now is going to happen on August 14 around 3:30 am. We are going to conduct a manoeuvre called trans-lunar injection. By this manoeuvre, Chandrayaan-2 will leave earth's orbit and move towards the moon," he told reporters here.

He said that the spacecraft is currently revolving around the earth.

"After launching the spacecraft on July 22, we performed several manoeuvres to make Chandrayaan-2 revolve around the earth," Sivan said.

"On August 20, we will be carrying out lunar orbit insertion. By this process, Chandrayaan-2 will be revolving around the moon from August 20. Subsequently, we plan to perform a series of manoeuvres around the moon," he said.

It will finally land near the south pole of the moon on September 7, Sivan said.

According to him, all the systems onboard the spacecraft are performing "very well" and ISRO is expecting a "soft landing" on the lunar surface.

Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, k sivan, trans-lunar injection, soft landing
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

