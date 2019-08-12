Srinagar gloom, curbs reimposed; govt says banks & ATMs working

A senior official clarified that residents will be permitted to offer Id-ul-Zuha prayers at neighbourhoods mosques on Monday.

New Delhi/Srinagar: The Centre claimed on Sunday that, along with the civil administration in J&K, it had put in place several measures to reduce inconvenience to people due to the curfew and other restrictions under Section 144 CrPC. Large parts of the state are under a virtual lockdown ever since the Centre revokes Article 370 and decide to create two new Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Internet and phone services, both landlines and mobiles, remain suspended in most of J&K, specially the Valley, and there is no indication how long this will last. “We will take a decision on lifting restrictions on phones as early as possible,” an official said.

In a detailed statement Sunday, the government said all treasuries and banks were working even on holidays, while ATMs were functioning, with no shortage of cash. The salary, pensions and gratuity of government staff was being released.

It said while six markets had been set in Srinagar city, “ration ghats” were functioning in the Kashmir division. Of 3,697 such ration ghats, 3,557 were operational for ordinary citizens, it added.

Restrictions were relaxed in the Valley and elsewhere to enable people to make preparations for Id-ul-Zuha, that falls Monday, but the sense of gloom was all-pervasive in Srinagar and the usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley. Officials claimed, though, that there have been no reports of major violence anywhere in the Valley.

Reports said that some restrictions which were relaxed in Srinagar on Saturday were reimposed on Sunday. A Reuters reporter saw a police van driving around one area in Srinagar announcing that restrictions had been imposed again and asking people to stay indoors. Police checkpoints were also placed on some roads leading to the old quarter of the city. Officials said a call would be taken late Sunday night on the extent of curbs to be in force on Id-ul-Zuha on Monday, with one saying: “I do not think any large gatherings would be allowed.”

Normality was, however, fast returning in most of Jammu region, where restrictions under Section 144 CrPc were totally lifted in five districts, while in the other five these were relaxed to facilitate Id preparations.

Arrangements had also been put in place for the return of Haj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, for which flights will begin from next Sunday, August 18. All deputy commissioners have appointed their nodal officers to be deployed at airports from August 18 and special helpline desks have been set up at different airports.

The Centre said there was adequate stock of all essential commodities for a sufficient duration, including essential medicines, wheat, rice, poultry, mutton, kerosene oil, diesel and petrol.

The security forces have been instructed to ensure that air tickets are treated as movement passes.

The local administration has deputed magistrates at key locations to act as facilitators for the public. Since large parts of the Valley are still cut off from the rest of India due to the ban on the Internet and phones, 300 special booths have been set up from where people can make calls, particularly in emergencies.

Extra staff have also been deployed to ensure the 24x7 supply of power and water. The state government also deputed laision officers though its resident commissioner in New Delhi at various places like Aligarh and Delhi to enable J&K students to communicate with their families and for returning home for Id-ul-Zuha.