Offshore vessel Coastal Jaguar catches fire, 28 members rescued

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni which was in the area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation.

Visakhapatnam: Twenty-nine crew members of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel on Monday.

Twenty-eight members have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard while a search is on for one missing crew member.

"At 11.30 am on August 12, the crew of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar had to abandon their vessel and jump into the water to save themselves from a fire which engulfed the vessel. There was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a release by the Indian Coast Guard said.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni which was in the area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation. ICGS Rani Rashmoni in coordination with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) boats rescued the distressed crew.