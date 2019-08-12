No takers for sheep on eve of Id in Kashmir

There was thin traffic and people could be seen venturing out to buy essentials though the shops remained in half shutters down.

A vendor sells balloons at a street in Srinagar after curfew was relaxed ahead of Id on Sunday, but there appear to be few takers. (Photo: DC)

Srinagar: Carrying loads of famous Karachi Bakery biscuits, a Kashmir couple was all smiles as they boarded the Delhi-Srinagar flight.

Being Id-ul-Zuha on Monday, the morning flight to Srinagar was packed. “You are carrying too many sweets,” smiled a co-passenger, to which the woman replied “who knows whether we will get them there (in Srinagar)”.

Amid Id greetings and conversations, the atmosphere in the flight was lively and festive. But it did not last long. About 15 minutes before the flight was to touchdown at the Srinagar airport, the captain made a rather stern announcement, ordering all passengers to pull down the window shades immediately.

When baffled passengers asked the cabin crew whether there was a problem, the reply they get was: “Security reasons. Please shut down the window shades immediately.”

The flight soon reached Srinagar airport and the “lockdown” — which was to ensure that no passenger takes photographs of the airport or the security arrangements there — was over as the passengers disembarked.

There was thin traffic and people could be seen venturing out to buy essentials though the shops remained in half shutters down. “We have been locked down for last five days and have been able to come out but today it feels like getting a breather from jail. This is the worst environment in which I am forced to celebrate Id. Yeh koi Id hai?” said Ghulam Ahmed Parray, who had arrived outside the Chinar Vend-or market at Jahangir Chowk, where a few sheep bazars had been set up. Most sheep bazaars wore a deserted look while at some places, people ventured out to buy them at dirt cheap rates as there were not many takers due to the restrictions.

While restrictions in some part were relaxed in the day time, by evening, all streets were completely deserted except the security forces, who continued to maintain vigil.

While those inside the Kashmir Valley, which has been locked down since last six days, have been witnessing the tense situation, for those Kashmiris who are either studying or working outside J&K, this was the first time that they got a feel of the prevailing tense situation in the Valley after Article 370 was scrapped and the State bifurcated into two and scaled-down to a Union Territory.



That a situation like this came on the eve of Id is what disturbed people most. If the uneasy calm in the air in the Valley is an indication, this is going to be a highly tense Id Kashmiris would have ever celebrated. As security forces remained on high alert, with trouble being anticipated, the restrictions, especially on the movement of people and a total clampdown on phones and internet has dampened the spirit of festivity.

Step outside the airport and one is greeted by spools of concertina wire throughout Srinagar. Though over the last 48 hours, it was partially removed to enable people to shop for Id, restrictions were strictly imposed in many places. In fact today, there were minor traffic snarls at some places but that was essentially due to closure of other connecting roads.

Most sheep bazaars wore a deserted look while at some places, people ventured out to buy them at dirt cheap rates as there were not many takers due to the restrictions.

“We have not been able to buy clothes for our children as all shops are closed. During Id, Srinagar used to be brimming with activity. There used to be hardly any place to stand in the markets. Now, it is all shut,” says Parvez Ahmed Bhatt, a cab driver residing at Batmaloo. He says that people all over the Valley are angry with the Centre’s decision.

A drive through the city and one can see soldiers of para-military forces deployed every few metres — all geared up and their tense faces presenting a grim picture of the ground situation.

“We don’t know what is coming,” they said, as armoured vehicles kept crisscrossing the city, which made Srinagar look like a city under siege. Drive across the zero bridge and the empty house boats parked alongside the calm waters spoke volumes as prior to August 5, the city was full of tourists, including those who were either going or returning from Amarnath yatra.

“The situation is tense but there is nothing to worry. There is massive deployment and we will ensure Id is peaceful, though there is anticipation of trouble,” said a CRPF official. He added that they are “keeping their fingers crossed.”

From elsewhere across the Valley, many more people on both sides of the divide, concur, with their crossed fingers. Likewise, Tawees, another passenger, who was going home to Nowgam, after a long time, was all excited.

“My father asked me to rethink about coming as the situation there is bad. But I told him I will come anyway,” said Tawees, who is preparing for GATE in New Delhi.

Pulling down the window shades, some of the passengers said that although they have been used to lockdowns and restrictions in the Valley since childhood, they had never imagined that they would be locked down even in air.