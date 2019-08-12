Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

'Never wanted to be Vice President,' says Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 9:31 am IST

Naidu said the party had given him everything, except Prime Ministership, for which he was 'not suitable'.

Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he never wanted to take up the post, but take up "constructive work" following the footsteps of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and social activist, Nanaji Deshmukh.

Naidu said he was in tears the day he was named for the Vice President's post for the simple reason that he would not be able to visit the BJP office or talk to the party workers.

Despite coming from a humble background, Naidu said the party had given him everything, except Prime Ministership, for which he was "not suitable".

"My dear friends I must tell you the truth...I never wanted to become VP...," he said at the launch of a book on his two-year term in office titled "Listening, Learning & Leading."

Naidu said he expressed his interest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in his second term (after 2019) he wanted to quit the government, follow Nanaji Deshmukh and go for constructive work (Rachanathmak Karyakram).

"I was planning on that ground....I was enjoying that I will be doing that... But this did not happen," Naidu said.

Stating that he even suggested some names for the VP post, he said "After a party parliamentary board meeting, Amit (Shah) bhai said everyone in the party thought I will be the most suitable man. I never expected that. I was in tears, not because I was losing the ministership, which I anyway was going to leave."

He said he was overcome by emotion then for a simple reason -- that from the next day, he would not be able to go to the BJP office or meet party workers.

Naidu said he was worried about the future of the movement (ABVP, RSS), which left him in tears.

"I joined the movement at a young age and the party gave me everything, except Prime Ministership, for which I am not suitable. I know my capacities and calibre," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the event, said he had a "sweet complaint" that Naidu is extra strict with Treasury benches and every minister is afraid of him.

