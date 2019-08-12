Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

India, All India

India too cancels Samjhauta Express

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 2:12 am IST

Indian Railways is also expected to cancel Thar Express Link that operates on Jodhpur-Munabao-Zero Point route. 

The move to stop Samjhauta Express comes in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday announced cancellation of Samjhauta Express Link train between Delhi and Attari. The cancellation was announced hours before the train was to depart for Attari station in Punjab  with only two passengers.

“In consequent to Pakistan’s decision to cancel Samjhauta Express 14607/14608 running between Lahore and Attari station, the Samjhauta Link Express train number 14001/14002 running between Delhi and Attari also stands cancelled,” Northern Railway’s chief public relations officer (CPRO), Deepak Kumar, said on Sunday.

Officials said that there was no point taking the passengers to Attari and bringing them back when Pakistan has already made it clear it wont operate the train from its side. On Thursday, Pakistan pailway minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had announced cancellation of Samjhauta Express in response to India’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.  

“The bogies of the Samjhauta Express will be attached to special Eid trains. This will increase the capacity of Eid trains and more people will be able to travel in them,” Mr Ahmed was quoted saying by the Pakistani media.

On Friday, Pakistan announced cancellation of Thar Express too along with Delhi-Lahore bus service.

“Samjhauta and Thar Express will not run. I am stopping it as of now… As long as I am Railways minister, Samjhauta Express and Thar Express will not operate. That’s it. Let me see who runs them,” Mr Ahmed said in a press conference on Friday.

