Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi Metro employee kisses ID card twice, hangs himself; streams live on Facebook

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 7:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 7:55 am IST

The Facebook live stream purportedly showed him climbing atop a cooler, wearing the DMRC uniform.

An employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself in his rented house here and streamed the act live on Facebook, police said. (Representational Image)
 An employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself in his rented house here and streamed the act live on Facebook, police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself in his rented house here and streamed the act live on Facebook, police said.

The victim, Shubhankar Chakraborty (27), hailed from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, they said.

No suicide note was found from his room at East Delhi’s Shahdara where he was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a plastic wire around his neck, they said.

The Facebook live stream purportedly showed him climbing atop a cooler, wearing the DMRC uniform. He looked into the camera a couple of times, kissed his company identity card twice before taking his life.

A mobile phone kept buzzing in the background as he allegedly committed the act.

“He had joined DMRC in June and was a staffer in the Electrical and Maintenance Department,” a source said.

Tags: delhi, metro, employee, suicide, video, facebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As many as 72 people have died as flood and landslides wreak havoc in Kerala while 58 have been reported missing. (Photo: File)

72 dead as floods hit Kerala; 'More help required,' says Rahul on his visit

An aerial view of flood-hit areas of Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Flood-hit Kerala will see all faiths celebrating Id together in camps

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mamata Banerjee slams govt over tax on Durja Puja

Alka Pandit (centre) is one of the leaders of the Poshan initiative.

Twin anganwadis in Maha village make nutrition impact

MOST POPULAR

1

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

2

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

3

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

4

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

5

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham