Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

India, All India

Athawale donates Rs 50 lakh from MP fund for relief work in Sangli, Kolhapur

AGENCIES
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 7:57 pm IST

‘I have announced Rs 50 lakh from MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund, for Kolhapur and Sangli districts,’ he said.

He also thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Navy and state police for their relentless efforts in providing help to the flood-affected people. (Photo: ANI)
 He also thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Navy and state police for their relentless efforts in providing help to the flood-affected people. (Photo: ANI)

Kolhapur: Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Monday announced he will give Rs 50 lakh from his MP fund for relief work in the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra.

"I have announced Rs 50 lakh from my MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund, for Kolhapur and Sangli districts. I also urge other MPs and MLAs to help people," Athawale said.

He also thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Navy and state police for their relentless efforts in providing help to the flood-affected people.

"People are getting facilities in the temporary camps, approximately 269 villages are affected by it. The NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies have done a commendable job of rescue and helping the people," he said.

He also extended his wishes to the members of the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and thanked those members of the community who were distributing food to the flood-affected people in Maharashtra and other states.

A large number of security forces have been deployed in the flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Earlier today, women tied 'rakhis' to the rescue workers, while on Sunday some women in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district were seen tying 'rakhis' on the wrists of their "saviours", the personnel of the Indian Navy.

Pictures of women tying 'rakhis' were shared by Navy spokesperson on Twitter which were praised by netizens.

Tags: ramdas athawale, mp local area development scheme fund, floods, kolhapur, sangli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Kolhapur

Latest From India

‘But the security forces followed tactical movements and cordoned the area seeing which Naxalites blasted the IEDs and started firing on the forces. After a brief firing for 10 minutes they ran into jungles and hillocks,’ Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Chhattisgarh: Naxals detonate IED, open fire at security forces in Narayanpur

Earlier today, former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining the severity of the floods in Karnataka and sought an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore to tide over the situation in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Belagavi: Locals invite Army personnel carrying out rescue work to celebrate Eid

‘On August 20, we will be carrying out lunar orbit insertion. By this process, Chandrayaan-2 will be revolving around the moon from August 20. Subsequently, we plan to perform a series of manoeuvres around the moon,’ Sivan said. (Photo: ANI)

Trans-lunar injection to move Chandrayaan-2 towards moon on Aug 14: ISRO chairman

Badal also vowed to ‘resolve’ the issue at the earliest by taking up the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah and said the SAD will not tolerate ‘Beadbi’ to religious Gurus. (Photo: ANI)

SAD prez condemns demolition of Ravidas temple, offers to rebuild at party's expense

MOST POPULAR

1

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

2

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

3

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

4

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

5

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham