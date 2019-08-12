Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

72 dead as floods hit Kerala; 'More help required,' says Rahul on his visit

ANI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 7:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 7:44 am IST

Kerala and its neighbouring states have been receiving relentless rains since the past few days.

As many as 72 people have died as flood and landslides wreak havoc in Kerala while 58 have been reported missing.
Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 72 people have died as flood and landslides wreak havoc in Kerala while 58 have been reported missing.

In Malappuram district, alone at least 11 people have been killed and around 50 others are missing after a landslide hit Kavalappara village following incessant rains in the region.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting his constituency Wayanad, said the rescue operations are underway but more help is required.

"I visited Kavalappara, the site of the landslide in Bhoothanam. Several people are still trapped and rescue operations are underway but more help is required immediately," Gandhi tweeted.

Kerala and its neighbouring states have been receiving relentless rains since the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers.

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and the local police.

The rescue operation teams were seen evacuating senior citizens, women, children, and others by carrying them either on their shoulders or palanquins through the debris of landslides and floodwater.

