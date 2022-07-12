Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Published : Jul 12, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2022, 1:13 pm IST

The bench listed the plea for final hearing on September 7 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response in four weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the State government, that they wants to file a counter affidavit to Zubair's plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in the case.

The bench then listed the plea for final hearing on September 7 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response in four weeks.

On July 8, a vacation bench of the top court had granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in the case. 

