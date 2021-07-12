Monday, Jul 12, 2021 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

NEET UG 2021 exam to be held on Sept 12, application process to begin tomorrow

NEET UG 2021: The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website

NEET UG 2021 - The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres used in 2020. (AFP Photo)
 NEET UG 2021 - The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres used in 2020. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in Undergraduate medical courses will be held on September 12 across the country following COVID-19 protocols, said Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website.

 

"The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)," tweeted Pradhan. The NEET examination was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Education, in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.

The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres used in 2020, the Ministry said. To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the Ministry said face masks will be provided to all candidates at the centre.

 

"Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured. In addition to the common places, all furniture and fixtures, and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. The examination room/halls will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation," the ministry added.

