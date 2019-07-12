Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

Following the arrest, Hindi Yuva Vahini workers staged a protest outside the police station and demanded release of arrested youth.

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: Three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

"Three Children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they've links with the Bajrang Dal people," Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid, Unnao told.

However, the circle officer sharing the details of the case, said, "Three children of Jama Masjid madrasa got injured during a clash between two groups on the cricket ground in Government Inter College (GIC) on Thursday, where these children had gone to play cricket. A case has been registered against the accused persons. Further investigation in the matter is underway."

Following the arrest, Hindi Yuva Vahini workers staged a protest outside the police station and demanded release of arrested youth.

"We want the police officials to release all the persons who have been arrested in connection with this case. They are not involved in this case, in any manner. This was a small incident which has been turned into a huge communal issue now. We have demanded the police to leave all the Hindu suspects by 4 pm today," a protestor told.

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today.

Circle Officer, Tyagi has sent the victim children for medical assistance, further investigation in the matter is underway.