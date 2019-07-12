Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

India, All India

Unnao: 3 madarsa students thrashed, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', accused arrested

ANI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 6:06 pm IST

Following the arrest, Hindi Yuva Vahini workers staged a protest outside the police station and demanded release of arrested youth.

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)
 The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: Three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

"Three Children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they've links with the Bajrang Dal people," Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid, Unnao told.

However, the circle officer sharing the details of the case, said, "Three children of Jama Masjid madrasa got injured during a clash between two groups on the cricket ground in Government Inter College (GIC) on Thursday, where these children had gone to play cricket. A case has been registered against the accused persons. Further investigation in the matter is underway."

Following the arrest, Hindi Yuva Vahini workers staged a protest outside the police station and demanded release of arrested youth.

"We want the police officials to release all the persons who have been arrested in connection with this case. They are not involved in this case, in any manner. This was a small incident which has been turned into a huge communal issue now. We have demanded the police to leave all the Hindu suspects by 4 pm today," a protestor told.

The protestors told that they will extend their agitation if the police does not arrest the real culprits and release the accused persons today.

Circle Officer, Tyagi has sent the victim children for medical assistance, further investigation in the matter is underway.

Tags: hindi yuva vahini, jai shri ram, madrasa students thrashed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao

Latest From India

Sources said the Core Group will also meet on Sunday to thrash out strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Jharkhand from Saturday

The rejig comes days after Dikshit on June 28 dissolved all the 280 block committees, a decision which was later stayed by AICC in-charge of Delhi unit, PC Chacko. (Photo : ANI)

Cong appoints district, block-level observers as Delhi prepares for assembly polls

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Bedi to approach a division bench of the high court against the order of the Madras High Court. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to intervene Madras HC order against Kiran Bedi

Sen's comments were displayed in Bengali on the hoardings with a deep blue background and his photo on the left. (Photo: ANI)

Posters of Amartya Sen's 'Jai Shri Ram' comment surface in Kolkata

MOST POPULAR

1

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

2

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

3

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

4

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

5

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham