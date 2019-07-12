Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, All India

To repay Rs 200 debt, Kenyan lawmaker returns to India after 22 years

ANI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 10:55 am IST

When he returned to Kenya, Tongi had an outstanding debt of Rs 200 with Gawli, who then ran his grocery shop in the Wankhedenagar locality.

The grocer, Kashinath Gawli, was filled with emotion after he met Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the lawmaker from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 The grocer, Kashinath Gawli, was filled with emotion after he met Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the lawmaker from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Aurangabad: A Member of Parliament from Kenya travelled all the way to Maharashtra's Aurangabad city just to repay a debt of Rs 200 he had taken from a grocer 22 years ago.

The grocer, Kashinath Gawli, was filled with emotion after he met Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the lawmaker from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya.

Tongi had studied management at Maulana Azad College from 1985-89 and was provided food provisions by Gawli each day, according to a post on his Facebook page.

When he returned to Kenya, Tongi had an outstanding debt of Rs 200 with Gawli, who then ran his grocery shop in the Wankhedenagar locality. It was the place where Tongi had resided.

"I had a debt from 22 years ago that I had not paid, they had given me food but I had not paid. So when I got married, I vowed to return to India and payback. Now, my heart is at peace," he told reporters.

Tongi, who visited Aurangabad with his wife Michelle, said that it was an emotional journey to undertake.

"As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point, when these people (Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that someday, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you. This is so emotional for me," the Kenyan MP said.

"God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for a meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house," a beaming Tongi added.

The Kenyan politician also interacted with the students at the college where he had studied.

Before leaving Aurangabad, Tongi invited Gawli to visit his country soon, the Facebook post said.

Tags: kenya, lawmaker, debt, aurangabad
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of 18-year-old cricketer, Jahangir Ahmad War and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family on Friday. (Photo: File)

J&K Guv condemns death of 18-yr-old cricketer; announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Ten dissident MLAs had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker and resubmit their resignations in person. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka Speaker to meet 3 rebel Congress MLAs today at 4 pm

Technicians in the railway station at Jolarpettai, located over 135 miles (217 km) from Chennai, worked from early on Thursday to fill fifty wagons with 50,000 litres of water each, sourced from a south Indian river. (Photo: ANI)

Train with 25 lakh litres of water to reach parched Chennai today

On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra (23) in a video message said that she faced a threat to her life from a her father Rajesh Misra, brother and their associate after she married outside her caste. (Photo: Screengrab)

After daughter accuses BJP MLA of threat over marriage, temple priest's U-turn

MOST POPULAR

1

Budget 2019: 6 key takeaways that can impact your personal finance

2

Apple finally kills off product that we never even wanted

3

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

4

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

5

Apple AirPods 3 are coming and they’re going to destroy the competition

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham