‘No question of fresh polls, confident govt would continue,’ says DK Shivakumar

Published : Jul 12, 2019
'We have to save this secular government at any cost,' DK Shivakumar said.

 He said they are trying to convince the legislators and despite pressures they are facing, the party is still hopeful that the MLAs will come around. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar has emerged as the Congress’s main trouble shooter. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he spoke about the coalition government’s chances to survive this political turmoil.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Shivakumar said, “I do not know why the BJP is in such a big hurry. They have the entire country with them and only 3-4 states are not ruled by them. I do not know why they are so worried about the Congress.”

He said they are trying to convince the legislators and despite pressures they are facing, the party is still hopeful that the MLAs would come around.

The rebel legislators had travelled to Mumbai after submitting their resignations. DK Shivakumar questioned the MLAs stay in Mumbai. He said, “Why were BJP leaders in Mumbai? Why did the former deputy CM and former speaker go to the resort [where the rebels are staying] and some MLAs received them at the airport and others at their hotel? How could they stay there?”

Speaking about the best case scenario for the Congress, he said that there was no question of fresh polls and was confident that this government would continue.

“We have to save this secular government at any cost,” he added.

