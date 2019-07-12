Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear rebel MLAs’ petition on July 16

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 1:17 pm IST

'MLAs in plea have levelled corruption allegations and order was passed without hearing me,' Karnataka CM informed SC.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing turmoil in Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a group of dissent MLAs from Karnataka, who had earlier resigned from the assembly, to meet the Speaker in order to submit their resignations, and directed the state's DGP to provide protection to them.

The Supreme Court began the hearing on Friday.

Here are the LIVE updates:

01:00 pm: The Supreme Court said they would consider the issue on Tuesday.

12:55 pm:  Sr adv Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for K'taka CM, tells SC one of the rebel MLAs was involved in Ponzy scheme for which govt is being accused of.

12:52 pm: Disqualification proceedings have been filed against eight MLAs, Singhvi, counsel for Speaker, tells SC.

12:50 pm: SC order was passed without hearing other side, what can Speaker do in such situation, asks CM.

12:47pm: MLAs in plea have levelled corruption allegations and order was passed without hearing me: Karnataka CM to SC.

12:45 pm: Speaker has the responsibility to satisfy himself that resignations were voluntary, CM to SC.

12:42 pm: Speaker was not served copy of petition, plea was controverted by rebel MLAs, Singhvi to SC.

12:40 pm: Plea of MLAs should not have been entertained, says CM to SC.

12:37 pm: Order on resignations was passed by SC without issuing notice to Speaker, alleges CM HD Kumaraswamy.

12:35 pm: Speaker can be given one or two days to decide on resignations. If he does not decide, contempt notice can be issued against him, MLAs to SC.

12:31 pm: Speaker is very senior member of Assembly, he knows Constitutional law. He can't be maligned, lampooned like this, Singhvi tells SC.

12:30 pm: Rebel MLAs say Speaker questioned their move to approach SC and said "go to hell" to them in front of media.

12:29 pm: Dr Rajeev Dhavan, arguing for Karnataka CM, objects to the submissions of the rebel MLAs that the Speaker has acted in a mala-fide manner.

12:28 pm: I am constitutionally obligated to decide on plea for disqualification of MLAs also, Assembly Speaker's counsel tells SC.

12:27 pm: Sr advocate A M Singhvi, appearing in SC for Speaker, refers to provisions and says he holds constitutional post.

12:26 pm: Does Speaker have power to challenge SC order, CJI Ranjan Gogoi asks Speaker's counsel.

12:25 pm: Speaker has no immunity with regard to acceptance of resignations, rebel MLAs tell SC.

12:22 pm: Idea behind keeping resignation issue alive and pending to bind MLAs to party whip, say lawmakers.

12:20 pm: Speaker has not taken decision on resignations of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs, Sr advocate Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for lawmakers, tells SC.

12:10 pm: Supreme Court commences hearing on plea of 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs seeking acceptance of their resignations by Assembly Speaker.

