Kidnapped 3 days ago, TRS leader found murdered in Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad: A TRS leader abducted by suspected Maoists from his house three days ago was found dead in a village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said Friday.

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight Monday.

"His body was found in Errampadu, a small hamlet in Chhattisgarh. There was an injury on his head. We have to ascertain how he died. Only after an inquest can we exactly say how he died and whether it is a bullet injury or head injury," Rajesh Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhadrachalam, told PTI.

He said a team was on its way to the neighbouring state to complete the formalities and bring the body back.

Rao's wife, Durga, had earlier told news channels that around 10-15 unidentified people, some of them carrying weapons and sticks, had dragged her husband out of their house even as she and her son pleaded with them.

She said they beat up all of them. "When we tried to stop them, they also pointed a gun at me. We were not allowed to step out of our house," she had alleged.