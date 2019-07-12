Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

24-yr-old man drowns in lake during TikTok video shoot in Hyderabad

Published : Jul 12, 2019
The victim did not know how to swim, police said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals.

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the outskirts of Hyderabad as one of them allegedly drowned, police said on Thursday.

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim did not know how to swim, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing.

Location: India, Telangana

