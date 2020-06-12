Delhi high court won't entertain pleas on imposition of lockdown in Delhi

Subsequently, the petitioners withdrew their pleas.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday declined to entertain two PILs seeking direction to the AAP government to consider imposing lockdown in the national capital in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan heard the matter and said it was not going to issue any notice and subsequently, the petitioners withdrew their pleas.

One of the petitions was moved by a lawyer, Anirban Mondal, who wanted the Delhi government to consider imposing lockdown in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Advocate Mridul Chakravarty, appearing for Mondal, said he submitted before the bench that the Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government as to why the lockdown cannot be imposed again and on Thursday another bench of Delhi High Court had observed that the city was heading towards becoming the "corona capital" in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

He said he also submitted before the court that lockdown for a limited period would provide the Delhi government with breathing space, break the transmission cycle and ramp up the facilities.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, who appeared for health department in Mondal's matter, said the court declined to issue notice in the matter.

However, the reasons for not entertaining the two PILs might be indicated in the court's order which is not yet available.

The other petition was by another advocate, Ankit Verma, who also wanted lockdown in Delhi and sealing of its borders in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. The bench declined to issue notice in that matter as well, Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, who appeared for health department in the second case, said.

Mondal said in his plea that the Delhi government itself admitted there would be around one lakh COVID-19 cases in the national capital by end of June and the number would escalate to around 2.25 lakh by mid-July and over 5.5 lakh by July end. In such a scenario, the government should consider imposing strict lockdown in Delhi, he said.