Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

80th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

301,407

3,122

Recovered

149,759

2,787

Deaths

8,551

49

Maharashtra97648460783590 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi34687127311085 Gujarat22067151091385 Uttar Pradesh120887292345 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6516344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  India   All India  12 Jun 2020  COVID-19 in Delhi: Ramping up bed capacity should be priority, says L-G Anil Baijal
India, All India

COVID-19 in Delhi: Ramping up bed capacity should be priority, says L-G Anil Baijal

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2020, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2020, 4:38 pm IST

The L-G's comments came two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31

Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be examined by medics at a government hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be examined by medics at a government hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be the topmost priority in handling the COVID-19 situation to ensure that a surge in coronavirus cases does not overwhelm the city's healthcare system.

The L-G's comments came two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment.

Baijal, who held a meeting with Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of Delhi government, said, "Our objective is to break the chain of transmission and reducing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19".

In a statement, the L-G's office said he has asked field functionaries to ensure mobility restrictions, social distancing measures, hygienic practices, quarantine of contacts, risk communication and awareness among public on preventive and public health measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The L-G directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to focus on proper delineation, strict perimeter control, active house to house surveillance with special focus on high risk population for their effective management in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

"Ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be our topmost priority in handling the pandemic so that surge in cases doesn't overwhelm the healthcare system," Baijal was quoted as saying in the meeting.

In the meeting, Baijal was informed that the national capital has so far reported  34,867 COVID-19 cases and of these, 12,731 people have recovered.

The statement said: "77.8 per cent of the active cases are recuperating in home isolation. 242 containment zones are currently active in Delhi. The LG was also apprised about cluster analysis and district wise trend of COVID-19".

Earlier this week, Baijal had overruled the AAP government's order for reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals only for residents of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister had also announced that his government would implement the L-G's order as this was not the time for "disagreements and politics".

Tags: delhi hospitals, delhi covid19, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus in India is already in community transmission stage, claim experts

Representational image. (PTI)

Chaos rules supreme in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital as bodies pile up at mortuary

Indian Army chief MM Naravane. (ANI)

Everything is under control at China border: Army chief assures Indians

The Indo-China border (AFP)

Ladakh standoff: India and China engage in military talks to de-escalate tension

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham