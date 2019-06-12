Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

UP bar council chief shot dead by colleague, 2 days after her election

Published : Jun 12, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 5:31 pm IST

The pistol used by the lawyer is a licensed weapon and the police have taken possession of it.

Singh, who was elected to the post two days ago, had come for a visit to the Civil Court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm.
 Singh, who was elected to the post two days ago, had come for a visit to the Civil Court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm. (Photo: Facebook)

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh was allegedly shot dead Wednesday in the court premises here by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself, police said.

Singh, who was elected to the post two days ago, had come for a visit to the Civil Court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm.

Agra City's Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma said she was shot by lawyer Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance. “After spraying three bullets on her, Sharma also shot himself," the official told PTI. "Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is in a critical condition," he said.

He said the pistol used by the lawyer is a licensed weapon and the police have taken possession of it. Singh had come on her first visit to the Civil Court after her election, he said quoting eyewitnesses. At the ceremony in her honour, Sharma suddenly got up and opened fire on her, police said. Before anyone could react, he shot himself too. Singh's body has been sent for a post mortem.

