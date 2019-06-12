Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

'Stripped, thrashed, urinated in mouth': UP journalist faces wrath of cops

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 11:32 am IST

The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24.

The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist. (Photo: Screengrab)

Shamli: On early Wednesday, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel thrashed a journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhimanpura.

The journalist has been identified as Amit Sharma of News 24. The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused, kicked the journalist.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said.

Several journalists rushed to the police station on learning about the incident. They uploaded the video of cops beating Amit Sharma on the social media.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and GRP constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Later, the journalist was released.

Tags: up police, up journalist, thrashed, crime, viral video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe. (Photo: File)

Despite tyre burst, SpiceJet flight lands safely at Jaipur airport

The outdoor patient departments (OPD) at the government hospitals will be shut today from 9:00 am. to 9:00 pm because of the protest. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal doctors strike enters day 2, govt hospitals on shutdown

The meeting was attended by District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) from all districts across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Yogi holds meet with official to review law and order, issue of women security in UP

The accused, identified as Saif Azhar Abdul Hussain, was arrested from his residence in Gurgaon sector-65. (Photo: ANI)

Iraqi national in Gurgaon throws puppies from 8th floor, gets arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

2

ICC CWC'19: Team India enjoys the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' in England

3

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

4

Kohli only Indian in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes; drops down to number 100

5

Were Google Pixel 4 renders made during Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell?

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham