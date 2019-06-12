Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:08 AM IST

India, All India

Nirmala Sitharaman holds first pre-Budget meet on agri, rural issues

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 2:02 am IST

Sitharaman said that the concerns of the agriculture sector are high on the priority of the present government.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Anurag Thakur attend a pre-Budget meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Anurag Thakur attend a pre-Budget meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday began her pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholders starting with those from agriculture and rural development sectors in which she stressed the need for ways to eradicate unemployment and poverty.

In her opening remarks, Ms Sitharaman focused on possible measures to boost the economic and social infrastructure of the rural sector and ways to eradicate unemployment and poverty through the development of agriculture and allied sectors as well as non-farm sector, read a statement from the ministry.

Ms Sitharaman said that the concerns of the agriculture sector are high on the priority of the present government and stressed on the representation of the different regions of the country so that their specific needs relating to these sectors can also be considered.

She said that the finance ministry will also hold broad-based consultations with different stakeholders from the fisheries sector to bring about a blue revolution by optimally using the country’s maritime resources. Ms Sitharaman also stressed the need for encouraging start-ups which can remove the segmentation in the agriculture market and help in providing remunerative markets for agriculture products and supplying it to the final consumers at reasonable prices.

The main areas of discussion during the meeting included agriculture research and extension services, rural development, non-farm sector, horticulture, food processing, animal husbandry, fisheries and start-ups in agricultural sector among others, added the statement. The meeting was attended by among others Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Fina-nce and Corporate Aff-airs, Ramesh Chandra, Member, NITI Aayog, Subhash C. Garg, Finance Secretary, Girish Chandra Murmu, Expenditure Secretary, Ajay Narayan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, and Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, rural development, anurag thakur

Latest From India

Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar that the entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat, has been put on “high alert”.

Gujarat on high alert as cyclone ‘Vayu’ may hit coast June 13

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh orders closure of open borewells in Punjab

It was spotted by a Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force, at a height of around 12,000 feet. (Photo: AFP)

Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

Praful Patel

ED grills Praful Patel in aviation scam case

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

3

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

4

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

5

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham