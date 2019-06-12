New photo suggests AN-32 aircraft slammed into mountain

The aircraft was first spotted by a Mi-17 helicopter yesterday, rescue workers are currently trying to find bodies and possible survivors.

The mountainous and forested Mechuka region, where the An-32 aircraft had crashed, is believed to be one of the world's most inhospitable for air travel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The AN-32 aircraft that went missing with 13 people aboard last week slammed into the face of a mountain very close to its summit in Arunachal Pradesh's Mechuka region, a new photograph released by the Indian Air Force shows.

The AN-32 aircraft was first spotted by a Mi-17 helicopter yesterday from a height of 12,000 feet, and rescue workers are currently trying to find bodies and possible survivors.

Search operations began around 6.30 am today. While the Air Force successfully dropped eight to ten personnel near the crash site, 15 mountaineers, nine from the Air Force, four from the Army and two civilians, have also been deployed. A few have reached the crash site, and others are scouring the surroundings woods for possible signs of survivors.

