In Bihar, abandoning elderly parents will now land sons, daughters in jail

Many other decisions were also taken during the cabinet meeting that took place on Tuesday.

Patna: Bihar Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has approved a proposal to punish sons and daughters who abandon their elderly parents with a jail term.

The proposal of Bihar social welfare department has provisions for punishments which could go up to imprisonment if wards do not look after their parents properly in their old ages.

The cases against the wards will be registered under the non-bail able section in Bihar after receiving complaints from the elderly parents.

