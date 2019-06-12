Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

Dust storm hits Somnath temple ahead of cyclone Vayu's landfall

A storm of dust hit the district reducing the visibility in the region and a significant rise in the sea level was also observed.

Girsomnath: Ahead of super cyclone Vayu's landfall, strong dusty winds hit the famous Somnath Temple on the shores of Arabian Sea in Girsomnath district.

Gujarat is on a high alert ahead of the landfall of the cyclone. Schools and other institutional bodies have been shut down.

Director of Meteorological Department, RK Jenamani said that the Cyclone is expected to hit Gujarat's coast by Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat, 280 Km nearly south of Veraval Gujarat and 360 km nearly south of Porbandar.

