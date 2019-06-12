Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, All India

C'garh Collector bars govt staff from wearing 'T-shirts, bright-coloured clothes'

ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 10:25 am IST

In an order dated June 11, the Collector said that the officials and employees were to attend office in formals or prescribed uniforms.

The order reads, 'As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to the office.'
 The order reads, 'As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to the office.'

Bijapur: Collector of Bijapur district KD Kunjam has issued an order barring government employees from wearing "T-shirts, jeans and bright-coloured clothes" to office.

In an order dated June 11, the Collector said that the officials and employees were to attend office in formals or prescribed uniforms.

The order reads, "As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to the office."

"It is being noticed that officials and employees of the district administration have been wearing T-shirts, jeans and clothes with bright colours in place of formals to office. As per rules, government personnel should wear clothes which are simple in appearance," the order said.

The order further said that it has also been noticed that some "Class IV employees were not wearing designated uniforms while at work despite claiming uniform and washing allowance".

Imposing dress codes on staffs, the Collector added that action will be taken against those who will try to disobey the orders.

A few days back, similarly, the Tamil Nadu government had issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Tags: dress code, government employees, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

'Chief Minister herself is provoking violence in the state and employing party workers and police for it,' Supriyo said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata is provoking violence in WB; employing party workers, police for it: Supriyo

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

IAF, others begin massive op to reach AN-32 crash site in Arunachal

On Tuesday evening, the IMD issued Orange warning which predicts the landfall and likely impact of a cyclone. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat tomorrow; schools, colleges closed

'When the wreckage of the aircraft has been found, what do you expect would have happened to the crew members?' one of the relatives of missing airman Pankaj Sangwan asked. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

AN-32 wreckage found: Kin of missing IAF personnel in hope and despair

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

3

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

4

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

5

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham