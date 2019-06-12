Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:08 AM IST

India, All India

Centre sends team to help check encephalitis in Bihar

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 2:12 am IST

Muzaffarpur alone has reported 22 cases of fever, hypoglycemia.

A child showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome being shifted to a hospital in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. At least a dozen children in the city have died due to the disease while many others are being treated in several hospitals. (Photo: PTI)
 A child showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome being shifted to a hospital in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. At least a dozen children in the city have died due to the disease while many others are being treated in several hospitals. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a multi-specialist high-level team which will visit Bihar on Wednesday to assist the state government in containment and management of the rising cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Gaya.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the status of AES and JE cases in Bihar Tuesday, said that he met state health minister Mangal Pandey recently and assured him of full support and assistance by the Centre.

Elaborating on the support being extended to state, Dr Vardhan said, “A multi-specialist high-level team has been constituted by the ministry which will reach Bihar on Wednesday.”

Experts comprising those from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS, Patna are part of the central team and will review the surge in cases of encephalopathy or encephalitis and assist the state in containment operations. This is in addition to a team which is already stationed in Muzaffarpur.

The team has visited various hospitals to assess the situation and support the state government.

Currently, Sri Krishna Medical College and hospital, Muzaffarpur has reported 22 cases of fever, hypoglycemia and unconsciousness, of which 11 have been admitted on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, japanese encephalitis

Latest From India

Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar that the entire coastline, starting from Kutch to south Gujarat, has been put on “high alert”.

Gujarat on high alert as cyclone ‘Vayu’ may hit coast June 13

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh orders closure of open borewells in Punjab

It was spotted by a Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force, at a height of around 12,000 feet. (Photo: AFP)

Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

Praful Patel

ED grills Praful Patel in aviation scam case

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

3

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

4

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

5

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham