Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

  India   All India  12 May 2021  Telangana Civic polls claim lives of five teachers
India, All India

Telangana Civic polls claim lives of five teachers

THE ASIAN AGE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published : May 12, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2021, 10:44 am IST

The government teachers, two from Warangal, two from Nalgonda, and one from Khamman passed away after contracting Covid-19 virus

During this second wave of the virus spread alone, more than 120 teachers have lost their lives. (Representational Photo: DC)
 During this second wave of the virus spread alone, more than 120 teachers have lost their lives. (Representational Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities that took place in the state on April 30 have so far claimed the lives of at least five government school teachers, just in the past one week.

The government teachers, two from Warangal, two from Nalgonda, and one from Khamman passed away after contracting Covid-19 virus, after executing duty as polling officers, confirmed Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) general secretary Chava Ravi.

 

"A number of teachers who were drafted for election duties have tested positive in the past two weeks, five of whom passed away recently. As per the information from TSUTF district units in the state, as many as 500 teachers tested positive, mostly in Khammam, Warangal, and Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly after the elections took place. During this second wave of the virus spread alone, more than 120 teachers have lost their lives,” he said.

The elections that took place amidst Covid-19 second wave across the country, flouting all safety protocols during campaigning were even criticised by the High Court earlier. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it would put on hold the process of announcing the poll schedule to the posts of sarpanches and members of Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) in rural areas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Tags: civic polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

There is no clarity among the officials of both the Telugu states on whether they can import vaccines directly from the manufacturers in other countries or wait for approval from the relevant Central agencies. — Representational image/PTI

States rushing for global vaccine tenders

Mr Nadda alleged there seemed to be a “communication gap between the Congress Party and the states it shared power” as in April, the Congress top brass were seeking decentralisation of vaccinations. — PTI

BJP asks Congress to cut Covid criticism

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage on Tuesday, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.— PTI

States blame Centre for shortage of vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham