Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

  India   All India  12 May 2021  States rushing for global vaccine tenders
India, All India

States rushing for global vaccine tenders

THE ASIAN AGE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published : May 12, 2021, 8:15 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2021, 10:45 am IST

The officials took the cue from the Uttar Pradesh government, ruled by BJP, which was first among the states to moot global tenders

There is no clarity among the officials of both the Telugu states on whether they can import vaccines directly from the manufacturers in other countries or wait for approval from the relevant Central agencies. — Representational image/PTI
 There is no clarity among the officials of both the Telugu states on whether they can import vaccines directly from the manufacturers in other countries or wait for approval from the relevant Central agencies. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: State governments seem to be queuing up to float global tenders for procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine. A day after AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to float global tenders for the vaccine, the Telangana state Cabinet which met here on Tuesday also took a similar decision. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao asked officials to procure the vaccine from abroad as domestic supplies are inadequate.

“The move is more political. Ignoring the fact that the production of vaccine is very less, the Opposition parties are blaming the state governments for the short supply. So we have come up with the idea of global tenders,” sources in the AP government told this correspondent.

 

The officials took the cue from the Uttar Pradesh government, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was first among the states to moot global tenders. Odisha, too, announced global procurement. With the news of states attempting to procure vaccines with global tenders, several agencies were said to have approached the officials with proposals. A representative of a Paris-based vaccine manufacturer assured that it could immediately make available 38 million doses.

There is no clarity among the officials of both the Telugu states on whether they can import vaccines directly from the manufacturers in other countries or wait for approval from the relevant Central agencies. Officials are clueless on whether these vaccines should be put to some basic trials to verify their effectiveness in Indian environs.

 

“In the first place, we are not sure if the Centre will allow vaccines other than Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V,” a health official in the Telangana state government admitted. The officials, however, were planning to complete the paper work relating to the global tenders with the assistance of trained staff working in World Bank projects and expect some clarity from the Centre in the next few days. 

In the meantime, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to allow manufacture of Covaxin by all those companies capable of producing vaccines, along with Bharat Biotech. At present, the Centre has allowed only Bharat Biotech to produce the vaccine though it was developed with the assistance of the Indian Council for Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

 

“You please direct Bharat Biotech to transfer technology and ICMR-NIV to provide the viral strain to whoever comes forward to produce vaccine,” Reddy said adding that the move would accelerate the vaccination programme at the earliest.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, kcr, global tenders for vaccine, centre approval, world bank staff assist governemnts with global tenders, covaxin covishield sputnik only approved by government, bharat biotech, foreign vaccines whether effective in indian environs

Latest From India

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Mr Nadda alleged there seemed to be a “communication gap between the Congress Party and the states it shared power” as in April, the Congress top brass were seeking decentralisation of vaccinations. — PTI

BJP asks Congress to cut Covid criticism

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage on Tuesday, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.— PTI

States blame Centre for shortage of vaccine

Fearing possible violent retaliation from Trinamul cadre, the Central agencies will keep a close watch on the possibility of attack or violence not just against senior functionaries of the state BJP but also middle-level leaders in various districts and blocks. — PTI

X-category security given to 77 BJP MLAs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham