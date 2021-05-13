Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:04 PM IST

  India   All India  12 May 2021  111 mucormycosis patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai
India, All India

111 mucormycosis patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai

PTI
Published : May 12, 2021, 10:33 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2021, 10:49 pm IST

Most of these patients are from outside Mumbai, according to the BMC

The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis. (File/PTI)
 The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis. (File/PTI)

Mumbai: As many as 111 patients, all COVID-19 survivors, are undergoing treatment for the fungal infection `mucormycosis' in Mumbai hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday.

Prabhakar Shinde, the BJP's group leader in the BMC said the information was provided to the civic body's standing committee upon his query.

 

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told the committee that 38 mucormycosis patients are being treated at the civic-run BY Nair Hospital, 34 at KEM Hospital, 32 at Sion Hospital and seven at Cooper Hospital, he said.

Most of these patients are from outside Mumbai, according to the BMC.

Shinde also said that the civic body has set up a medical experts' panel to decide the line of treatment for the disease, and all hospitals have been informed about the precautionary measures to avoid its spread.

The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis and hospitals have been authorised to purchase it locally.

 

Deputy commissioner Kakani informed the committee that mucormycosis is not "contagious" and doctors at COVID-19 hospitals are trained to handle it.

Despite repeated attempts Kakani could not be reached for confirmation, but the dean of a BMC-run hospital verified that there are 111 mucormycosis patients in city hospitals.

"If diagnosed at early stage, it can be cured completely," he said.

Earlier in the day, a health official in neighbouring Thane said that two COVID-19 patients have died due to mucormycosis while six others were undergoing treatment for the disease, also known as black fungus infection.

As per the doctors, this fungal infection is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes. Its symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

 

Tags: brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), maharashtra covid cases, mumbai covid-19 regulations
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished. (Photo: AP)

Serum says will raise monthly production to 10 crore doses by August

Karnataka postpones CET exams from July to August due to COVID-19 situation

In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion. (Representational Image)

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections: Report

The ministry dismissed as

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham