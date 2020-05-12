Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

70,815

47

Recovered

22,587

38

Deaths

2,296

2

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7233212973 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh201899845 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Karnataka86242631 Bihar7493776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

PM: The world has said we have been successful against Covid-19

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 12, 2020, 6:39 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2020, 6:39 am IST

In fifth video conference with chief ministers, Narendra Modi expresses concern epidemic spread to rural areas

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers during a video conference on the COVID-19 situation on Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI)
 Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers during a video conference on the COVID-19 situation on Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke for six hours with chief ministers in his fifth such video conference and made it clear that the emphasis at this juncture was two-fold: it was no longer only about containing the coronavirus pandemic but also about rebooting the economy which has gone to sleep.

The coronavirus case count was not looking good at 67,000 when the videoconference began, and by the time it ended, it had gone past 70,000. Deaths reached 2,294 by nightfall Monday, and it was clear that while the 54-day countrywide lockdown may be reaching the end, the peak of the pandemic was yet a few weeks away in India.

"We have a twofold challenge,” said the PM, “to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines -- and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives."

The task for the state governments, however, is additionally difficult now given the massive movement of migrant workers taking place across India amid reports from several places that many workers in transit are now testing positive for the virus.

Modi told the chief ministers, “We must realise that the fight against Covid-19 has to be more focused now. The main focus of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic should be on ensuring that rural India remains free from the crisis.

The PM implicitly acknowledged that not everything went according to plan during the three phases of the lockdown, which began on March 25. “We stressed that people should stay where they are. But it’s human nature to want to go home and so we had to modify or change our decisions. Despite that, we have to make sure that the disease doesn’t spread and go to villages, that’s our big challenge.”

Modi took satisfaction that “in this entire fight, the world has said that we have been successful in fighting the threat of Covid-19.”

The PM said everyone must understand that the world has fundamentally changed post COVID-19 and the world would be know referred to as "pre-corona" and "post-corona", as was the case with the world wars.

Tags: pm cms videoconference, covid-19 narendra modi

Latest From India

Maharashtra revealed that parts of the state, including Mumbai have witnessed community spread of the deadly disease. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai witnesses community spread of Covid19: State health official

Covid19 death toll rises to 2,293, total cases at 70,756 in India. (PTI Photo)

India's covid19 infections cross 70,000-mark, death toll rises to 2,293

File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).

The accent is on economy as PM interacts with CMs on Covid situation

468 Shramik Special trains run so far, over 5 lakh migrants ferried. (PTI Photo)

Railway operates 468 Shramik special trains till May 11, over 5 lakh migrants ferried

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham