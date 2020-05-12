Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Delhi: Kejriwal seeks people's suggestion on lockdown beyond May 17

PTI
Published : May 12, 2020, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2020, 5:40 pm IST

His government will send a proposal on lockdown relaxations for Delhi to the Centre on Thursday.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
 File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday sought suggestions from people on how to ease the curbs after May 17, but made it clear that lockdown cannot be lifted completely given that the city was recording a high number of coronavirus cases daily.

The chief minister said that his government will send a proposal on lockdown relaxations for Delhi to the Centre on Thursday after discussing the suggestions with experts and doctors.

People can send their suggestions by calling toll-free number 1031 or through WhatsApp number 8800007722, or by sending an e-mail to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 pm Wednesday.

"On one hand, we will have to save ourselves from coronavirus. But on other, we will also have to maintain the health of economy, Kejriwal told an online media briefing.
"I seek suggestions from the people of Delhi. Obviously, lockdown cannot be lifted completely from the city given the spike in cases of COVID-19, he said.

Delhi recorded 13 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus fatalities for the city, authorities said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the total number of cases rose by 406 to reach 7,639.

"I want to ask whether there should be relaxations in lockdown (post May 17). How much relaxations should be given and in which areas?" the chief minister sought to know from Delhiites.

He also asked whether buses, metro, taxis and auto-rickshaw should now be allowed to operate in Delhi and if schools, markets and industrial areas should be opened after May 17, when the lockdown 3.0 ends.

He said it was clear that social-distancing norms will have to be strictly followed post-May 17, and wearing masks for everyone in the city will be compulsory.
"I know that many people have been facing difficulties due to lockdown. People should send their suggestions by 5 pm on Wednesday," the CM said.

Barring COVID containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Kejriwal had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with chief ministers.

During the media briefing on Tuesday, he said the Central government has asked all states to submit by May 15 their proposal on lockdown relaxations.

The Delhi government has already demanded from the Centre that all 11 districts of the city not be treated as ''red zones'' so that more economic activities are allowed, the sources said.

They said the city government wants that ''red zones'' in Delhi to be identified as per municipal wards instead of districts, they said. Recently, the Union Health Ministry classified the entire national capital, which has 11 districts, as red zone. The city has 272 wards. 

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party (aap), covid-19 delhi, coronavirus (covid-19)

Latest From India

Representational image. (Reuters)

Chinese helicopters spotted in Eastern Ladakh along India-China border: Sources

File image of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Coronavirus lethal, don't take anything for granted: Indian-American doctor to Mamata

Videograb of the Singham stunt.

Singham stunt proves costly for Madhya Pradesh cop

Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home. (PTI Photo)

Indian nationals stuck in US after H-1B visa cards suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham