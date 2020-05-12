Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 12, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2020, 1:15 pm IST

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about Modi's upcoming address

File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).
 File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).

A day after he held a marathon six hour video conference with the chief ministers of all states to discuss the future of the ongoing coronavirus-imposed lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who also attended the Monday video-enabled meeting, tweeted to confirm Modi's address to the nation.

In the marathon video conference, the Prime Minister made it clear that the emphasis at this juncture was two-fold: it was no longer only about containing the coronavirus pandemic but also about rebooting the economy which has gone to sleep.

"We have a twofold challenge,” said the PM, “to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines -- and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives."

narendra modi, amit shah, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19)

