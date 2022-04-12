Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

  India   All India  12 Apr 2022  COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination
India, All India

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination

PTI
Published : Apr 12, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

The minister asked the officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)
 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting of the country's key experts on the new XE variant' of coronavirus, directed officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases.

He also asked the officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement from the ministry read.

 

The minister further emphasized on carrying out the ongoing vaccination drive at full pace and to vaccinate all eligible candidates, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health; Dr Randip Guleria, Director, AIIMS; Dr Balrama Bhargava, Director General, ICMR; Dr. N K Arora, chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India, and other senior officials of the health ministry. 

Tags: coronavirus variant, union health minister mansukh mandaviya, omicron xe variant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listens at a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)

India's monthly oil purchase from Russia less than what Europe buys in an afternoon: Jaishankar

ABVP students interact with media after the clash between students of left-wing and ABVP over non-veg food during Navratri, outside JNU campus, in New Delhi, Monday, April 11, 2022. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Clashes in JNU over non-veg food: Police file two FIRs

Several houses, religious places and shops were gutted in Khargone as the communal violence, after an attack on a Ram Navami procession, spread to different parts of the city by late Sunday night. (Representational Image/PTI)

Clashes erupt on Ram Navami; Madhya Pradesh roters' houses bulldozed

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham