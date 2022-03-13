Corps Commanders meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough

The latest round of talks mostly centred around disengagement from Hot Springs where around 20 soldiers from each side are in a stand-off

New Delhi: The 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China held on Friday failed to achieve any breakthrough in further disengagement of the armies from the friction points in Ladakh.

The latest round of talks mostly centred around disengagement from Hot Springs where around 20 soldiers from each side are in a stand-off. The 14 rounds of talks till now have resulted in resolution of north and south Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra general area.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

"The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," said a joint press release issued on Saturday. It said that the two sides had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations," it said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western sector in the interim. "They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it added.

The meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.