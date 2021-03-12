West Bengal BJP chief raises doubts over Mamata’s attack

Ghosh alleged the TMC supremo resorted to theatrics knowingly as she has realised she will lose in the hot seat of the Assembly election

Ghosh said that he heard that her car driver hit a roadside post and demanded a CBI probe into her allegation to unravel what actually happened. — PTI file photo

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday mocked chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s high voltage claim of an attack by a group of men on her in the absence of the police in Nandigram as Nachte Na Janle Uthon Banka (A bad carpenter quarrels with his tools).

“Those who always made a drama of everything are not trusted by anyone. There is beautiful proverb in Bengali. It says Nachte Na Janle Uthon Banka. There were so many media! But no one could find her being attacked by so many men who also managed to flee. It is a matter of concern since she is a Z-plus category protectee. Does that mean the police and administration have become worthless?” he asked.

Mr Ghosh also alleged the TMC supremo resorted to theatrics knowingly as she has realised she will lose in the hot seat of the Assembly election. “Anyone can lie down, to stoke public sentiments, wearing a bandage on the leg. But it will not help someone to get votes in the election,” the Midnapore MP added.

According to the state BJP chief: “I heard that her car driver hit a roadside post. There should be a CBI probe into her allegation to unravel what actually happened. At least Ms Banerjee should allow that inquiry to happen for her own satisfaction. The truth will be out only then.”

He also bantered with the TMC chief and said: “We want her to get fit fast. We know when someone visit a place of devotion, he or she stays well. But we do not know why it is happening the other way round. It was just a drama. More dangerous things will happen later to win the polls as those who are trailing can do anything. The people as well as the administration should stay alert.”