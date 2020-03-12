Thursday, Mar 12, 2020 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

PM Modi says no ministers will travel abroad

The prime minister tells people not to panic about coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi said today "No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel."

The PM, in a tweet posted on Friday evening, wrote, "We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings."

India has so far reported 73 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus altogether. Yesterday the union government decided not to give visas to any foreigners until April 15th and advised people against travelling abroad. 

