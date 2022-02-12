Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

  India   All India  12 Feb 2022  Current situation at LAC arisen due to China's disregard: Jaishankar
India, All India

Current situation at LAC arisen due to China's disregard: Jaishankar

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2022, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2022, 1:07 pm IST

'When a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community'

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a press conference following a bilateral meeting during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Melbourne on February 12, 2022. (William WEST / AFP)
 Foreign Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a press conference following a bilateral meeting during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Melbourne on February 12, 2022. (William WEST / AFP)

Melbourne: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen due to the disregard of written agreements by China not to mass soldiers at the border and noted that Beijing's actions have become an issue of "legitimate concern" for the entire international community.

Jaishankar's remarks in response to a question on the eastern Ladakh border standoff came a day after he and other foreign ministers of Quad US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia's Marise Payne - on Friday held talks and vowed to expand cooperation to keep the Indo-Pacific free from "coercion".

 

When asked whether the India-China border standoff issue came up for discussion during the Quad Foreign ministers' meeting here on Friday, Jaishankar replied, Yes.

"Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region, he said while speaking at a joint press conference along with his Australian counterpart here after their bilateral meeting.

The situation at the LAC has arisen due to the disregard by China in 2020 of written agreements with India not to mass forces at the border, he said.

 

"So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," he added.

The border standoff in eastern Ladakh erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The tension escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in Gogra as well as in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake last year.

 

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.

India and China held the 14th round of Corps Commander-level meeting on January 12 during which the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to work out a "mutually acceptable resolution" of the remaining issues of the standoff at eastern Ladakh.

China has described as positive and constructive the latest round of military-level talks with India and said Beijing will work closely with New Delhi to "properly handle" the border issue, even as it refuted the US allegation of intimidating neighbours. 

 

Tags: quad meeting, external affairs minister s jaishankar, lac standoff

Latest From India

Muslim woman holds placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks UP govt to withdraw recovery notices against anti-CAA protesters

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. (AP/Channi Anand)

COVID-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Hijab row: SC counsels patience, vows to protect rights

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham