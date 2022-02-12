Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

COVID-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2022, 10:34 am IST

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. (AP/Channi Anand)
 A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu. (AP/Channi Anand)

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 1.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 per cent, the ministry said.

It said a reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,14,68,120, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.29 crore.

India had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

