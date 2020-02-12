Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

Will perform BJP’s last rites in state polls: Mamata Banerjee

Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described the BJP’s dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly Elections as a “befitting reply” to its atrocities on students and women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the capital.

Calling up her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and congratulating him for Aam Aadmi Party’s hat-trick in victory, the Trinamul Congress supremo also predicted that the saffron party, which has bagged 18 seats out of 42 in the state in the Lok Sabha Election last year, would get the same result next year in the Assembly polls in the state.

At a Trinamul workers’ convention in Satighat of Bankura, Ms Banerjee said, “The BJP unleashed atrocities on students and women in Delhi. In return, it got a befitting reply in the Delhi Assembly polls. The politics of hatred did not work this time. It is a victory of the people and their democracy. I congratulate Delhi people.”

She added, “I also called up Mr Kejriwal and congratulated him. The BJP is becoming stateless. It is disappearing everywhere. It will suffer the same fate in the Assembly polls in West Bengal next year when we will perform its last rites. Only the development works will sustain and not the CAA or NRC or NPR.”

Lashing out at the BJP she had earlier tweeted, “Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.”

