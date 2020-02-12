Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court lets Centre, Delhi govt to seek fresh death warrant

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 3:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 3:34 am IST

It is a strategic inaction; it is not a case where he (Pawan Gupta) has no legal assistance.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case on a plea by the Centre and Delhi government seeking separate execution of the death sentence of three convicts — Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh — who have exhausted all their legal remedies, including mercy petitions.

The court issued notice that would be served on four convicts through Tihar Jail superintendent, as the Centre and Delhi government told the court that the four convicts were acting in “tandem” adopting “strategic inaction” to “frustrate the mandate of law”.

Fixing February 13 date for further hearing of the matter, the court allowed the Centre and the Delhi government to approach the trial court for the issuance of fresh warrants for the execution of death sentence.

The Centre and Delhi government have challenged February 5, 2020, Delhi High Court judgment, holding that all the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case would be hanged simultaneously and not individually.

Issuing notice, a bench of Justice R. Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice A.S. Bopanna made it clear that the plea for separate hanging of  convicts sentenced to death in the same case would  involve the interpretation of the jail manual and would take a long time to decide and may further delay the execution.

“Issuance of notice would further prolong the proceedings,” Justice Bhushan said as Solicitor General, repeatedly urged the court to issue notice to the four convicts.

“They are working in tandem. It is a strategic inaction; it is not a case where he (Pawan Gupta) has no legal assistance. I (govt.) am executing the mandate of law and they (convicts) are frustrating the mandate of law,” the Solicitor General said.

Tags: nirbhaya case, supreme court

Latest From India

A woman died on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Rourkela city. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘set on fire for giving birth’ to girl dies

An ad hoc lecturer of a government college at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File I Representational)

Poverty drives ad hoc teacher to end life in Madhya Pradesh

German ambassador Walter J Lindner

German envoy to be part of group visiting Kashmir

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump coming to India February 24

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Perfect flagship killer!

2

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

3

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

4

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

5

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham