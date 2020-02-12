Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

Poverty drives ad hoc teacher to end life in Madhya Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 3:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 3:37 am IST

The BJP on Tuesday blamed the state government for the incident.

An ad hoc lecturer of a government college at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File I Representational)
Bhopal: An ad hoc lecturer of a government college at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased Sanjay Kumar was among 300 ad hoc lecturers of various government colleges in MP who have launched an indefinite demonstration here for last three months, demanding their regularisation.

“He (the deceased) was passing through severe financial hardships. He had hoped that his regularisation in job will improve his financial situation, but his hope dimmed in the absence of a favourable response by the state government. He took the extreme step out of frustration,” his relatives said.

Incidentally, regularisation of ad hoc lecturers of government colleges was one of the key promises made by the Congress in the run-up to the last Assembly elections.

“Congress came to power in the state by promising to regularise the ad hoc lecturers of government colleges in the state and forgot its promise after coming to power. “I squarely blame the state Congress government for the unfortunate incident,” senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav said.

Tags: gopal bhargav, committed suicide

