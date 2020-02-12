Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

Patiala House Court won't give death warrants to convicts: Nirbhaya parents

The father of the convict came to the court after seven years today and pleaded before the court

Asha Devi (ANI photo)
Nirbhaya's parents on Wednesday hit out at the Patiala House Court, saying the court did not want to issue death warrant again for the convict in their daughter's gang rape and murder case.

Speaking to media, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said: "This Patiala House Court is not in a mood to issue death warrant again. The court is favouring the convicts."

"The father of the convict came to the court after seven years today and pleaded before the court. The honourable judge got merciful at him and death warrant is not issued. I am the mother of the victim. I am also pleading the court for justice. Then why the court is not listening to me," she asked.

She further said: "I urge the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant as the Patiala House Court is not going to issue the death warrant again."

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh said: "First of all, I think that honourable judge is supporting the convicts. They could have issued a death warrant. This shows the judge is affectionate towards convicts."

"If they can call for providing lawyers to the convicts, then they could have also given a death warrant for a period of 14 days," he added.

