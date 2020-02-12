Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:33 AM IST

India, All India

165 reservoirs, 65 dams in MP may dry up: Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 3:19 am IST

The chief minister said his government was planning to bring ‘right to water’ legislation to make access to water a fundamental right.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the perennial drought in some regions in the state might cause 65 dams in the state to dry up, making MP prone to a serious water crisis in future.

Mr Nath said the local civic body authorities in parts of the state have been able to supply drinking water only for two to four days a week due to the water crisis.

“The state stares at a serious water crisis in future. Making provision for water in MP will be a huge challenge for the government,” Mr Nath said while inaugurating the National Conference on Water.

Mr Nath’s warning comes in the wake of the state has witnessed a serious water crisis in the outgoing summer leading to incidents of violence in some pockets in the state.

While 11 out of total 378 urban local bodies (ULBs) were getting water every four days during the last summer, 50 ULBs were getting water on third days.

The chief minister said his government was planning to bring ‘right to water’ legislation to make access to water a fundamental right.

“The basic objective of bringing the legislation is to generate awareness among the people on the importance of conservation of water as well as conservation of water bodies in the state with people’s cooperation,” he said.

The draft bill on right to water proposes to provide at least 55 litres of drinking water to each family.

The state government was mulling to enforce the legislation in the urban areas in the first phase. The proposed legislation may be tabled in the ensuing budgets session of MP assembly.

Tags: kamal nath

Latest From India

A woman died on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Rourkela city. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘set on fire for giving birth’ to girl dies

An ad hoc lecturer of a government college at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File I Representational)

Poverty drives ad hoc teacher to end life in Madhya Pradesh

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court lets Centre, Delhi govt to seek fresh death warrant

German ambassador Walter J Lindner

German envoy to be part of group visiting Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Perfect flagship killer!

2

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

3

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

4

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

5

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham