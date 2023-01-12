Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

ANI
Published : Jan 12, 2023, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2023, 1:18 pm IST

He said five of the seven thorny issues between the two armed forces have been presented on the table

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)
 Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation along the northern borders with China is under control but remains 'unpredictable'.

Addressing the annual Army Day press conference, he said five of the seven thorny issues between the two armed forces have been presented on the table.

"Though unpredictable, the situation at the northern borders is stable and under control. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues on the table in the talk as our preparedness is of very high level and we have enough reserves to deal with any contingency," Army chief General Manoj Pande said at a press conference in the national capital on Thursday.

He further stressed the need to 'remain alert', saying the ceasefire has held well on the Pakistan border but the neighbour's support to terror infrastructure and terror groups was still persistent.

"The ceasefire is holding well on the Pakistan border but the support to terror infrastructure and terror groups still remains. There is a marked reduction in the parameters of violence. Hence. we have to remain alert," he said.

Later in his address, the Army chief said peace has returned to most of the states in the Northeast.

Speaking on Army Day, which is marked on January 15, every year, General Pande said they are fully aligned with the future national vision and have "decided to undertake transformation".

"This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of India's Independence. We are also fully aligned with the future national vision. We have decided to undertake a transformation," he said.

General Pande said women officers might be commissioned soon into the Indian Army's Corps of Artillery, as a proposal to that effect has been forwarded to the government for its assent.

"We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country," he added.

Without naming China, the Army Chief further said they have been able to prevent all attempts to change the status quo (on the LAC) in a robust manner.

"In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we have been able to prevent any attempts by (the) adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner," General Pande said.

