I&B Ministry's Twitter account compromised; control restored after few minutes

"The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," tweeted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday morning, informed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

However, the account was restored after a few minutes, confirmed Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Alert The account @Mib_india was compromised for a brief while. It has been restored," tweeted Gupta.

The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted.