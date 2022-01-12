Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

I&B Ministry's Twitter account compromised; control restored after few minutes

ANI
Published : Jan 12, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2022, 1:23 pm IST

The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted

 "The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," tweeted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday morning, informed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

However, the account was restored after a few minutes, confirmed Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

 

"The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," tweeted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Alert The account @Mib_india was compromised for a brief while. It has been restored," tweeted Gupta.

The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted.

