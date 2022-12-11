Sunday, Dec 11, 2022 | Last Update : 01:21 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Dec 2022  PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride
India, All India

PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2022, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2022, 1:04 pm IST

The prime minister took a ride in the metro train between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations with some students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he takes Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he takes Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project here and travelled in the train with students.

He also laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the metro project.

The prime minister took a ride in the metro train between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations with some students. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station. Models related to metro projects were on display at the exhibition.

After deboarding at Khapri station, he flagged off trains on the Orange and Aqua lines of the project.

There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.

Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km, they said.

The second phase extends to Kanhan in the north, Butibori MIDC in the south, Transport Nagar (Kapsi) in the east and Hingna in the west. It comprises 1.2 km at-grade with two stations and 42.6 km elevated with 30 stations.

The ReachII route of the first phase stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange to Automotive Square and the total length of route is 5.8 km. The ReachIV stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange to Prajapati Nagar with a total length of 8.30 km. The 1.6 km long section between Sitabuldi Interchange and Kasturchand Park  part of Reach-II  was opened for passenger service, along with two metro stations of Kasturchand Park and Zero Mile Freedom Park on August 20, 2021, a release said.

The Reach-II section runs parallel to Kamptee Road, which is one of the busiest roads in the city.

The four-layer transportation system includes the existing road and the railway track over it. Flyover and railway track are the next two levels. History was created and these major records were scripted with the launching of girder on February 4 this year, said Maha Metro, which is implementing the project.

"Overall, 32,000 Height Strength Friction Grip (HSFG) bolts were used in the 800 tonne girder. Similarly 80,000 bolts were used in the complete structure.The topmost part of steel girder is at a height of 32 meters from the ground. For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, 22-meter wide steel girder was launched across railway track. Such a four-layer transportation system is being constructed for the first time in the country," it said.

Tags: nagpur metro, prime minister modi, nagpur metro rail project, pm modi inaugurates phase-i of nagpur metro
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Latest From India

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)

Sukhwinder Sukhu set to become Himachal CM as Pratibha Singh pulls out

Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term (PTI)

Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for second term

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclonic storm Mandous (ANI)

Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai roads flooded, trees uprooted

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham