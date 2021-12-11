J&K Bank staf suspended over ‘inappropriate’ emoji on Bipin Rawat’s death

The contents are purely defamatory and not in consonance with conduct rules of the services of an employee and tantamount to misconduct

SRINAGAR: A female employee of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, one of the oldest nationalised banks in India, has been placed under suspension over purportedly placing an “inappropriate” emoji on a Facebook post about the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash earlier this week.

An order by the bank says that “despite repeated circulars issued from time to time against misuse of social media platforms by employees contrary to interests/rules of the Bank, in one such incident one of our employees has made derogatory comments/remarks on the social media platform on a tragic accident.”

It adds, “The contents are purely defamatory and not in consonance with conduct rules governing the services of an employee and tantamount to misconduct”.

The bank has not disclosed the name of the employee but her (employee) code. The order reads, “Pending disciplinary proceedings against the banking attendant, Code No 023581, presently posted at Central Processing Centre CASA, she is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect”.