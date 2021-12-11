Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

  India   All India  11 Dec 2021  J&K Bank staf suspended over ‘inappropriate’ emoji on Bipin Rawat’s death
India, All India

J&K Bank staf suspended over ‘inappropriate’ emoji on Bipin Rawat’s death

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 11, 2021, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2021, 7:16 am IST

The contents are purely defamatory and not in consonance with conduct rules of the services of an employee and tantamount to misconduct

J&K Bank logo (Twitter)
 J&K Bank logo (Twitter)

SRINAGAR: A female employee of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, one of the oldest nationalised banks in India, has been placed under suspension over purportedly placing an “inappropriate” emoji on a Facebook post about the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash earlier this week.

An order by the bank says that “despite repeated circulars issued from time to time against misuse of social media platforms by employees contrary to interests/rules of the Bank, in one such incident one of our employees has made derogatory comments/remarks on the social media platform on a tragic accident.”

 

It adds, “The contents are purely defamatory and not in consonance with conduct rules governing the services of an employee and tantamount to misconduct”.

The bank has not disclosed the name of the employee but her (employee) code. The order reads, “Pending disciplinary proceedings against the banking attendant, Code No 023581, presently posted at Central Processing Centre CASA, she is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect”. 

Tags: j&k bank, inappropriate emoji on rawat death, j&k bank employee suspended

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — PTI

Centre denies nod to Mamata for Nepal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi: Need global norms for crypto and social media

Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel SgCt Muhammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries. — Representational image/PTI

Two cops shot dead by militants in J&K's Bandipore

Kritika and Tarini, daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, during the cremation of their parents at Brar Square crematorium, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

India bids teary farewell to CDS Rawat

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham